RR vs SRH Highlights IPL 2023: Abdul Samad Seals Win For Sunrisers Hyderabad With a Last-ball Six

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 01:08 IST
Jaipur, India
Highlights Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad hit a six off the final delivery, re-bowled after a no-ball call, as Sunrisers Hyderabad stunned Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a dramatic match of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Chasing a target of 215, SRH needed 17 runs off the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma with Samad and Marco Jansen at the crease. Read More
Abdul Samad hits a six on the free-hit to seal the win for Sunrisers Hyderabad in a last-ball thriller against Rajasthan Royals. Everybody thought it was over a few minutes and Sandeep Sharma did it again but the sixth delivery turned out to be the no-ball. It boosted Samad’s confidence and he smashed it straight down the ground for a maximum to upset Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad (217/6) beat Rajasthan Royals (214/2) by 4 wickets
OUT! Young Kuldip Yadav gets the last laugh here as he was hammered for a hat-trick of sixes followed by a boundary. It was a good catch from Shimron Hetmyer. Glenn Phillips was looking dangerous he smashed three sixes in a row and followed it up with a boundary. SRH 198/6 in 19 overs
Second wicket in an over as this time Yuzvendra Chahal got the better of Aiden Markram who went for a reverse sweep but mistimed it completely and got stumped for. SRH 174/5 in 17.5 overs
OUT! Rahul Tripathi went for a big shot over deep mid-wicket but failed to clear the rope as Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed calmness while grabbing the catch. A crucial wicket at this juncture of the game as Yuzvendra Chahal gets the job done once again. SRH 171/4 in 17.2 overs
Obed McCoy into the attack and 13 runs came off it. Sunrisers Hyderabad are still alive in this game and the pressure is mounting on the both teams to not bottle this game from here. It is hanging in the middle and Yuzvendra Chahal’s fourth over is going to be crucial. SRH 171/3 in 17 overs
OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal gets the job done once again as he dismissed dangerous Heinrich Klassen for 26. The leggie kept it away from the Proteas batter who went for a big shot but failed to time it well as Joe Root takes an easy catch. Excellent from Chahal here as Sunrisers are under pressure once again. SRH 157/3 in 15.5 overs
Heinrich Klassen smashed it hard for a boundary straight along the ground. 10 runs came off the over as the required run rate is 13.8 which is gettable in the last five overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad have a chance here to upset Royals as Samson’s bowlers have failed to hit the right mark. SRH 146/2 in 15 overs
Poor bowling from Murugan Ashwin as he failed to get his length right and bowled a couple of full tosses which went for sixes. 19 runs came off it and SRH have find the momentum now and the pressure is now on Royals. SRH 136/2 in 14 overs
Abhishek Sharma slammed a fifty with a six and was dismissed right after that. The southpaw went for another big shot but mistimed it completely and got caught by Yuzvendra Chahal. Ravichandran Ashwin gets the crucial wicket here. SRH 116/1 in 12.4 overs
Abhishek Sharma smacks Murugan Ashwin over mid-wicket for a maximum as nine runs came off his over. The required run rate is 13.5 as Sunrisers Hyderabad now have to take an aerial route to hit runs at a faster rate. SRH 107/1 in 12 overs
Another good over for Sunrisers Hyderabad as 11 runs came off it. They have good power-hitting in their line-up who can hit big shots in the final overs to take the game closer. Rajasthan Royals need wickets here to strengthen their position. SRH 98/1 in 11 overs
Finally a big over for Sunrisers Hyderabad as 14 runs came off it. Rahul Tripathi smashed a six, while Abhishek Sharma hit a four to keep the scoreboard moving. SRH can’t afford too many dot balls here, they need to keep finding boundaries. SRH 87/1 in 10 overs
Kuldip Yadav returned to the attack as only eight runs came off it. The required run rate is marching towards 13. They will discuss their approach going forward in the time-out. Both batters have to put their foot on the accelerator to make a case for themselves. SRH 73/1 in 9 overs
A couple of tight overs from Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal as 13 runs came off the last two. The pressure is mounting on the SRH batters to break the shackles, especially Rahul Tripathi, who has no been at his best this season. SRH 65/1 in 8 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal gets the crucial wicket here as Anmolpreet Singh departs for 33. He went for a big shot but failed to time it well enough as Shimron Hetmyer took an easy catch to end his stay in the middle. A big blow for Hyderabad. SRH 51/1 in 5.5 overs
A couple of good overs and it seems like Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the right path in this chase. 23 runs came off the last two overs. Both Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh are looking to hit boundaries here with ease. Rajasthan Royals need to take wickets here to strengthen their position. SRH 45/0 in 5 overs
A couple of boundaries as 10 runs came off Sandeep Sharma’s over. Sunrisers Hyderabad need to take complete advantage of the powerplay overs. Hyderabad have already used multiple options as openers this season and they are in desperate search to find the right pair. SRH 22/0 in 3 overs
Anmolpreet Singh hits the first of the innings and Sunrisers Hyderabad need to continue his approach to make a case in this chase. At the moment, Rajasthan Royals are hot favourite but a couple of big overs can change it. SRH 12/0 in 2 overs
A good first over from Sandeep Sharma as only 4 runs came off it. Sunrisers Hyderabad can’t afford too many overs like this as the required run rate is well over 11 now and it will rise with every over if they failed to get going. SRH 4/0 in 1 over
Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh are in the middle to open the innings for SRH. Sandeep Sharma will start the proceedings with the ball.
Sanju Samson finishes it off in style with a six and a four as Rajasthan Royal post 214/2 in 20 overs. Sensational from Samson as he remained unbeaten for 66. While Jos Buttler set up the foundation with a 95-run knock, he missed his century but made assure RR post a mammoth total on the scoreboard. Rajasthan Royals 214/2 in 20 overs against Sunrises Hyderabad
OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed to stop Jos Buttler reaches his century with a toe-crushing yorker. It was right on the target and Buttler was dropped on his knees. Bhuvneshwar instantly went for the review and it worked in SRH’s favour. An excellent knock comes to an end as Buttler departs for 95. RR 192/2 in 18.3 overs
Fifty For Sanju Samson as he reaches the mark in 33 balls. Meanwhile, it was an excellent over from T Natarajan as 5 runs came off it. Royals need to attack every ball from here to get near 215. RR 190/1 in 18 overs
Jos Buttler attacked Bhuvneshwar Kumar and smashed him for three boundaries in the 17th over. He is in his 90s now. 17 runs came off the over. Sensational from Rajasthan Royals and 225 look gettable from here. Aiden Markram is looking clueless here. RR 185/1 in 17 overs
Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are stamping their authority over the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers. An unwanted fifty for Mayank Markande as both Buttler and Samson smashed a six each in his final over. RR 168/1 in 16 overs
A couple of boundaries for Jos Buttler and it seems like he is going for a century here. He is well set now and hitting the boundaries with ease. The pressure is on Sunrisers Hyderabad to stop him from here. RR 154/1 in 15 overs
Sanju Samson finished Mayank Markande’s over with a maximum. Meanwhile, it was a tidy over from the leg-spinner as only seven runs came off it. The platform is set for Rajasthan Royals to cross the 200-run mark. RR 142/1 in 14 overs
Fifty For Jos Buttler! Sensational from the Englishman! He has found his groove back which is not a very good sign for the opposition. A fine half-century from Buttler as he switched his gears at the right moment to shift the momentum in the Royals’ favour. RR 125/1 in 12 overs
8 runs came off Vivrant Sharma’s over as Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are taking things forward for the Royals here and Sunrisers Hyderabad looked clueless about how to break this stand. 115/1 in 11 overs
100 up for Rajasthan Royals as Jos Buttler has decided to put his foot on the accelerator. He is taking on the bowlers now and smashing them for boundaries. 12 runs came off Abhishek Sharma’s over as Royals are now marching towards a big total now. RR 107/1 in 10 overs
Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson struck commanding half-centuries as Rajasthan Royals piled up 214 for 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match. After a 54-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal (35), Buttler (95 off 59 balls) stitched another 138 runs with Samson (66 not out) in 13.3 overs to steer the Royals to a big total after opting to bat in Jaipur. Royals made a big change as Joe Root replaced Adam Zampa in the XI as the Englishman made his IPL debut. While Sunrisers also dropped Harry Brook from their XI and included Glenn Phillips in his place. After losing their last two matches, Sanju Samson and Co. are desperate to bounce back in the tournament as they face struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The Royals have failed to put up a collective effort on the field in the last few matches as star batters Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson have been struggling with their form. While the star bowlers including Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have failed to make an impact with the ball in recent matches.
On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling miserably this season as they have yet to find the right combination. They are placed at the bottom of points table with just three wins in 9 matches. The batting unit has failed to get going for them as they lost a close match against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match and the road to playoffs looks extremely difficult for them only a miraculous turnaround will help them finish in top four.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals head coach and director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara admitted that his team’s performance in a nine-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium was “embarrassing”, while adding that the inaugural IPL winners couldn’t make the most out of the good start they had.
Electing to bat first, Rajasthan suffered an unbelievable batting meltdown from 47/1 in five overs to being 118 all out in 17.5 overs, recording the second-lowest total of IPL 2023, which Gujarat chased down in 13.5 overs.
“It is embarrassing for anyone when you don’t play well. We were very, very poor in terms of capitalising on the starts we got. We were showing intent for a while, but we were a little bit reckless, and then we had very, very little intent against the two spinners,” he said in the post-match press conference.
Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Jason Holder, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav
Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here
News18 Live Blog Team