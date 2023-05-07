RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Head-to-head, Jaipur Weather Forecast And Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals are gearing up for their penultimate home game of this year’s IPL. The match against Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on May 7. Rajasthan have recently not been at their best and have managed a single victory in the last five appearances. Their batting unit had a disappointing outing in the previous game against Gujarat Titans.

Rajasthan will need to address the issues immediately to re-establish their dominance in the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad are reeling at the 9th place in the table, only above Delhi Capitals. They have won three out of their 9 games so far this season. While Hyderabad are mathematically out of the contest, a victory against Rajasthan can take a toll on the playoff equation.

Also Read: WWE Superstar John Cena Shares Picture of MS Dhoni

Advertisement

Where will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What happened in the last IPL game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur?

Rajasthan Royals hosted Gujarat Titans in the last IPL game in Jaipur and the home unit suffered a humiliating 9-wicket defeat. Rajasthan posted 118 runs and in response, Gujarat chased down the target with ease.

What is the average score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL?

The average first-inning score at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is 140.

RR vs SRH Head-To-Head Record

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have squared off 17 times in the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan has emerged victorious on 9 occasions, while Hyderabad won 8 games.

RR vs SRH Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has always provided assistance to the bowlers. But the batters have also enjoyed a good rhythm at the venue this season. Rajasthan Royals, in an earlier game against Chennai Super Kings, could produce a 200-plus score. So batters will need to wait for the right ball to bring the boundaries. Pacers are likely to battle hard for a wicket on this slower surface.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Sets Record For Most Number of Ducks in IPL History

Advertisement

Weather Report

The weather in Jaipur is expected to be mostly clear on May 7. There is no possibility of rain playing a spoilsport during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The wind speed will be around 16-19 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 25 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 30 percent.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here