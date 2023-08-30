'Run in Hard, Give Your Heart Out': Sreesanth Continues Love Affair With Fast Bowling in T10 Cricket | Exclusive

It’s hard to keep up with the myriad formats cricket keeps throwing up these days. From the days of timeless Test to 60 overs ODIs, we have entered the T10 era.

While the purists may snigger at the continual mushrooming of newer and shorter formats, the ever-rising options have provided the ageing stars - often past their prime - and those on the fringes a viable source of income and a platform to continue playing cricket in front of a wider audience.

These tourneys are now witnessing a rising participation from ex-India stars too. The US Masters T10 League is the latest offering that brought together some of the legendary names back on the cricket field as teammates and opponents.

The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Sreesanth, Irfan Pathan, and Pragyan Ojha were among a star-studded India contingent that was part of the 10-day tournament played in Lauderhill, Florida.

Sreesanth finished as the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 9 scalps in seven games for Morisville Unity, a team that made it to the qualifiers.

This is the second T10 tournament that the 40-year-old has been part of in the space of a month and the former India fast bowler says he enjoyed being part of the league.

“I enjoyed (fast bowling). It’s like riding a bike. When you run into the ball, you get the wind in your ear, and that’s the best feeling I still have. So if you take up fast bowling, be ready to bowl - red ball, white ball - it doesn’t matter. But I love cricket. It doesn’t matter which format you play. It’s an opportunity and use it wisely. Performance is a different outcome. But as long as you’re playing and giving your best and stick to your routine, the rest will take care," Sreesanth told News18 CricketNext in an exclusive conversation.

“…as a youngster, when I was playing, I always loved bowling with the red ball, running and giving my very best every single day. I am from MRF Pace Foundation and when I was there, from Dennis Lillee sir to TS Shekhar sir, they always used to tell us, ‘Run in hard, give your heart out.'" he added.

In July, Sreesanth was in Zimbabwe for the Zim Afro T10 League, a tournament in which several current and retired players rubbed shoulders. However, US Masters T10 was for the retired stars and Sreesanth admits the experience in Zimbabwe was more challenging.

“That (Zim Afro) was current players with the retired players, but this (US Masters) is completely (with) retired players. Zimbabwe was a bit more difficult because of the current players’ fitness, bowling against them, playing against them, it was not that easy," said Sreesanth.

“But that is an opportunity, again, it’s challenging. But at US Masters, we are having a great time because most of them are retired, and it’s very good for the US cricket as well, the development of cricket in the US. So we get an opportunity to mingle with them, especially the youngsters who have been around, some of them migrated to the US to play for the country. So it’s such a great opportunity for them to learn from all the other cricketers who are just playing for different teams. It doesn’t matter which team you’re playing for, but you get an opportunity because we are all staying at the same hotel, so you get to meet them and have a good conversation. So this is a great opportunity," he added.

On a personal level, Sreesanth is hoping to create memories for his family and especially for his kids who were born long after his India career had effectively ended.

Sreesanth won the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup during his international career which was hampered by injuries and the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

“The main thing is to create memories, but there is an opportunity where you can showcase your skills, especially to my family back home, to my kids. We have played for the country at the highest level, but when you get an opportunity like this, you can inspire many, many more, especially your people at home. Age is just a number and huge thanks to the entire T10 group we are getting an opportunity again to get back on the field and mingle with the same legends whom we played against also. So amazing initiative," he said.

It may have been a tournament for the oldies but Sreesanth says that doesn’t mean it was a joyride. The players had to take care of their bodies, work on fitness and polish skills that made them a household name all those years ago.

“It’s pretty much challenging also, but it’s an opportunity too and depends on what the mindset is. I take it as an opportunity and it’s always nice. It’s just a 10-over game. Give your best on the ground. After the ground, we catch up. Families get to meet, and share our own experiences," said Sreesanth.

“As I said earlier, inspire the next generation. And when you have tournaments like this, fitness becomes a part of your lifestyle. And that’s one thing every cricket. When T10 started, that’s what happened. People who have retired started taking it again seriously because even after retirement, you have an opportunity to put the bread on the table. So it’s more like a complete circle," he added.

One of the abiding memories of Sreesanth’s India career is his legendary bouncer to South African great Jacques Kallis during the 2nd Test in Durban when they toured the country in 2010-11.

The delivery rose sharply, leaving the then No. 3 Test batter at sea as his evasive action was too late with the ball kissing his glove for an easy catch to the fielder at gully.

Sreesanth though doesn’t think it’s not the most memorable moment from his India career.

“Memorable for some, not for me," he said. “For me, every single moment I played for the country, let it be in a tennis ball match, I’ve enjoyed that. Even now when I’m playing this US Masters T10, I’m grateful. I have gratitude towards every bowl I bowl, and every training session I attend because as a youngster, the thinking was different. Now the thinking is different. The mindset is very simple. It can be Jacques Kallis, it can be (Brian) Lara, it can be Sachin Paji. But the best match I ever played was back home in Kochi when all my family was watching it for the first time on international ground. That was my best."

Sreesanth had a chance to renew his rivalry with the South African legend at the US Masters T10 league.

“I should have got him twice (during Morrisville Unity vs. California Knights) in here but both the catches were dropped, but it’s okay. It’s part and parcel of the game. I’m sure maybe I’ll get another opportunity to get him out. With all due respect, he’s such a legend. It’s an opportunity where you keep coming back and he’s looking so fit, he’s scoring big runs. It is nice to get him out. It will be nice to get him out when he’s in good form and he is in good form," he said.

