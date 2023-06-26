'Don't Understand This..': Vengsarkar's Hard-Hitting Reply to Jaffer's 'How Did Ruturaj Jump the Queue’ Remark

The BCCI recently announced India’s squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies, and there some were big changes that sent shockwaves down the Indian cricketing fraternity. Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped, Ajinkya Rahane was promoted as vice-captain while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad received their maiden call-ups.

Jaiswal, who has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit had a breakthrough season in IPL 2023, smashing over 600 runs however, Gaikwad’s inclusion in the team came to surprise former Indian opener, Wasim Jaffer.

While Gaikwad also impressed in the IPL 2023 season playing a key role in Chennai Super Kings’ fifth title, there were other players such as Abhimanyu Easwaran as well as Priyank Panchal who have been doing well for India A and they also deserved a chance, according to Jaffer.

“Easwaran and Panchal have also been doing hard yards in Ranji and India A, knocking on Test doors for a long time. Just because they don’t play IPL, is it a case of out of sight out of mind? How did Ruturaj jump the queue?" tweeted Jaffer.

Sarfaraz Khan is another player whose exclusion shocked many, however, former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has claimed that there’s equal pressure on players no matter the format.

Coming out in Gaikwad’s defence, Vengsarkar claimed that Gaiwad must be given a chance in the format while dismissing talk of the Pune-based batter jumping the queue.

