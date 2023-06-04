Ruturaj Gaikwad Gets Married to Utkarsha Pawar, Shares Adorable Pics of New 'Journey'

Chennai Super Kings and Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on Saturday got married to his long-time girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar. Following a stellar season with CSK that culminated with Gaikwad helping the MS Dhoni-led franchise to their fifth IPL crown, the youngster was called up to the Indian team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final as one of the standby players.

However, with his marriage set to take place on June 3, Gaikwad informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and thus instead of him, Yashasvi Jaiswal was called up to the Indian team instead.

Meanwhile, talking about Gaikwad, the CSK opener got married to Utkarsh in Mahabaleshwar.

After getting hitched, Gaikwad shared the first glimpses of his wedding ceremony along with a lovely caption that read, “From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!"

For the unversed, Utkarsha is also a cricketer and she plays for the Maharashtra state team domestically. She is based in Pune and the 24-year-old was recently seen joining in CSK’s title celebrations as she posed for pictures alongside Gaikwad and Dhoni.

CSK players such as Shivam Dube and Prashant Solanki attended Gaikwad’s wedding whereas the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rashid Khan, Shreyas Iyer, and Umran Malik among others, all left lovely comments on the pictures shared by the star batter.

The 26-year-old Gaikwad finished the IPL 2023 season as the seventh-highest run-scorer in the league, amassing 590 runs as he helped CSK clinch their fifth IPL crown by defeating Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets through the DLS method.

Given his stellar performances, the youngster had been called up to the Indian team but due to his wedding, he wouldn’t have been able to join up with the rest of the squad as they have already begun their preparations for the WTC final against Australia which will take place at the Oval in London from June 7-11.