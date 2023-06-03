Ruturaj Gaikwad's Wife-to-be Utkarsha Pawar Touches MS Dhoni's Feet After CSK's IPL Win | WATCH

MS Dhoni is certainly a name of inspiration for present-day cricketers, who never restrain from showing their respect for the legendary captain in any situation. In a recent viral video, Utkarsha Pawar, the fiancee of Ruturaj Gaikwad, was spotted touching Dhoni’s feet to seek his blessings. The heartwarming moment was captured on camera at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 when Chennai Super Kings engraved their name on the IPL trophy for a record-levelling fifth time, beating Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final.

Utkarsha, who is also a professional cricketer and represents Maharashtra in the domestic circuit, will marry Ruturaj today.

The night of the IPL final was nothing short of a fairytale for every member of the Chennai Super Kings family. The scenes at the Chennai dugout were quite crazy after Ravindra Jadeja secured the title with a miraculous finish, making them the most successful franchise of the tournament, alongside Mumbai Indians.

The CSK squad members were enjoying every bit of the triumphant moment when Utkarsha Pawar, accompanied by her would-be Ruturaj came towards Dhoni. The Chennai skipper was speaking with the couple when Utkarsha suddenly bent down to touch the feet of Dhoni. Dhoni immediately tried to stop her and then hugged her.

About Utkarsha Pawar, the 24-year-old plays as a right-arm fast bowler in the Maharashtra side. She last time took the field for a domestic game in November 2021. So far, Utkarsha has featured in 10 first-glass games for her state and has picked up 4 wickets while scoring 41 runs with the bat. She is completing her higher education at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS) in Pune.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was all set to accompany the Indian team to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, beginning on June 7 at the Oval in London. But owing to his marriage proceedings, the young opener had to pull himself out of the squad. Another talented youngster, Yashasvi Jaiswal, was called up to replace Gaikwad.

For Chennai, Ruturaj Gaikwad built a strong opening pair with Devon Conway and the duo was the sailor of the ship on several victorious occasions. In his 16 appearances this season, Ruturaj has racked up 590 runs at a 40-plus batting average and an impressive strike rate of 147.50. He finished seventh in the Orange Cap list, which was topped by Shubman Gill.