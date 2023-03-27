SA vs WI, 2nd T20I: Over 500 Runs Scored, Record-breaking Number of Boundaries

A record-breaking T20I was played between South Africa and West Indies with boundaries being scored for fun. First up it was the turn of the West Indies batters to plunder as they stormed to their first ever 250-plus total in T20I history.

A total of 258/5 must have been deemed enough by the Rovman Powell-led tourists but South Africa were ready with a befitting response. They took seven deliveries less than their opponents to overhaul the target in a manic finish in Centurion. There were two centurions in Johnson Charles and Quinton de Kock and a couple of half-centurions in Kyle Mayers and Reeza Hendricks.

IPL 2023: RCB Unveil New Jersey in Front of a Packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Advertisement

Here’s a look at all the major records created during the T20I

First-ever 500-plus aggregate in a T20I - A total of 517 runs were scored during the contest - the first ever occasion in a T20I when the aggregate of runs crossed the 500-run mark.

Highest-ever successful chase in a T20 - South Africa chased down 259 in just 18.5 overs which is now the highest ever successful chase in T20 history. The previous record was held by Australia when they chased 244 against New Zealand.

Most number of boundaries in a T20 - A whopping 81 boundaries were scored during the 2nd T20I between South Africa and West Indies. 46 of them fours while 35 were sixes. This is the most number of boundaries ever scored in a T20 game.

Most number of sixes in a T20I - 35 sixes were clobbered during the contest which is the highest ever for an international T20 match.

Also Read: Chris Gayle Steals the Show at RCB Unbox Event in Bengaluru - See Pics

Most Number of Runs in Powerplay (by a full member) - South Africa walloped 102 runs in the Powerplay which is the highest total during this period by any full member nation in the history of the T20Is.

Advertisement

Fastest T20I Hundred For West Indies - Charles took just 39 deliveries to score his century which is the quickest ever for West Indies. The previous record was held by Chris Gayle (47 deliveries).

Advertisement

Fastest T20I Fifty For South Africa - De Kock took just 15 deliveries to race away to his half-century which is now the quickest for South Africa. The previous record was also held by De Kock (17 deliveries).

Get the latest Cricket News here