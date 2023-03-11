SA vs WI 2nd Test: Proteas Spinner Keshav Maharaj Sustains Nasty Injury While Celebrating Wicket

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj sustained a nasty injury while celebrating a wicket during Day 4 of second Test match against West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. Maharaj was celebrating the wicket of Windies’ Kyle Mayers as he trapped the middle-batter in front of wicket. The on-field gave it not out as the Proteas took the DRS to check it with the third umpire which worked in their favour.

In celebrating, the left-arm spinner collapsed and was stretchered off the field with what appeared to be a left ankle tendon injury.

Maharaj was taken for a scan. With all-rounder Wiaan Mulder suffering a right index finger injury, which also required a scan, South Africa were effectively down to three frontline bowlers. The West Indies batting, though, had already been wrecked.

Meanwhile, South Africa beat West Indies by 284 runs after restricting West Indies to just 106 runs in the last innings. The Proteas clinched the series 2-0.

The match was effectively won and lost in 8.1 overs leading up to lunch when the West Indies crashed to 34 for six.

Premier pacer Kagiso Rabada was the standout performer with the ball by claiming two early wickets to dent Windies’s chase. While Simon Harmer and Gerald Coetzee claimed three wickets each.

Before getting injured, Maharaj also claimed two scalps as West Indies failed to put up any fight in the chase.

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma was impressed with the fans who came out in big numbers to support the home team.

“Good to see that the people came out on Saturday to witness us taking the trophy. Very satisfied. I’ve come in when the team needs to rebuild, I am glad I was able to convert. Hopefully more of those to come, not us being 10 for 2, but me converting. Happy to contribute to our cause. I think from the time we made the decision about the composition of the team, coming here to the Wanderers, we were hoping the conditions would end up playing this way and fortunately we got it right," Bavuma said in the post-match presentation.

