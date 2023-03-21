SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction For 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, South Africa vs West Indies 2023

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s third ODI match between South Africa and West Indies: After enduring a defeat in the second ODI, South Africa will now aim to throw kitchen sink at West Indies in the final encounter. The third and final ODI of the series is scheduled to take place at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on March 21. Shai Hope, who is leading West Indies for the first time, produced a brilliant century in the first ODI to guide his side to a mammoth total of 335/8. This also turned out to be the Caribbean side’s highest total against the Proteas in the 50-over format. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma scored a century during the run chase but his valiant show ultimately proved to be futile. South Africa could only manage to score 287 in the first fixture of the ODI series.

South Africa team management is now expected to bring back their prolific hitter Aiden Markram to the playing XI for the third ODI. Earlier, the first ODI of the series was abandoned due to incessant rain.

Advertisement

Ahead of the third ODI match between South Africa and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

SA vs WI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for South Africa vs West Indies third ODI match.

SA vs WI Live Streaming

The third ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SA vs WI Match Details

The SA vs WI third ODI match will be played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday, March 21 at 1:30 pm IST.

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kyle Mayers

Vice-Captain: Temba Bavuma

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Shai Hope

Advertisement

Batters: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

South Africa vs West Indies Possible XIs

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah

Get the latest Cricket News here