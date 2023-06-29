'Don't Think There is an Issue at All': Saba Karim Quashes Reports on Sarfaraz Khan's Conduct

Sarfaraz Khan getting repeatedly overlooked by the Indian selectors has baffled some experts. Last week, the BCCI announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming Test series against West Indies and handed maiden call-ups to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The team announcement raised quite a few eyebrows as Sarfaraz, who has been one of the most consistent batters in the domestic circuit, was snubbed once again.

Meanwhile, an unnamed BCCI insider told PTI that Sarfaraz Khan was not picked for West Indies Tests due to his fitness, which is not of international standards, and secondly, his off-field behaviour. However, former selector Saba Karim believes it may not be the reason behind the snub.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Karim pointed out that he hasn’t heard anything negative either from the Mumbai coach or from the management.

“I don’t believe in all that. I think that’s the work of the management and the coach to handle such cricketers if there is any issue like that, but having interacted with Sarfaraz at all, I don’t think there is an issue at all. If that is the issue, how come he has been playing regularly for Mumbai? [We have] not heard anything from the Mumbai coach or the captain or the management," Saba Karim was quoted as saying.

“He has been playing regularly, he has been fit, he has played most of the matches, and he has played all format matches for Mumbai, as well as the Rest of India or zonal levels. And he has done well in all those matches. That, in my mind, cannot be the ground for non-selection," he added.

