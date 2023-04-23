Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Greatest Records Held by the Master Blaster in International Cricket

SACHIN TENDULKAR 50TH BIRTHDAY: Sachin Tendulkar, also called the “God of cricket," is perhaps the greatest batter to have played the game. He has become an inspiration to millions of people in India and around the globe. For over two decades, he became synonymous with the game and made people swoon over him owing to his sheer talent, dedication, and passion for the game. He is an icon and in many ways, served as an inspiration for an aspirational India in the 90s and 2000s.

His unrelenting work ethic, technical prowess, and unshakable spirit saw him scale several records. He is the only batter to score 100 centuries, the first batter to breach 200 runs in One Day Internationals among others. The master blaster turns 50 on April 24.

Sachin Tendulkar 50th Birthday: Top Records

Most matches in career

Sachin Tendulkar played in 200 Test matches, the most by any cricketer in history. Most runs in career

Sachin Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in Test matches, the most by any batsman in history. Most hundreds in a career

Sachin Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, the most by any batsman in history. He is the only batter to have 100 international centuries. Most nineties in career

Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed in the 90s on 10 occasions in Test matches, the most by any batsman in history. Most fours in career

Sachin Tendulkar hit 2,058 fours in Test matches, the most by any batsman in history. Fastest to 15000 runs

Sachin Tendulkar reached 15,000 runs in Test matches in just 300 innings, the fastest by any batsman in history. 5000 runs and 50 fielding dismissals record

Sachin Tendulkar scored 5,000 runs and took 50 catches as a fielder in Test matches, the first cricketer to achieve this milestone. Highest partnership for the tenth wicket

Sachin Tendulkar was involved in a 133-run partnership for the tenth wicket in Test matches, the highest in history. Longest careers

Sachin Tendulkar played Test cricket for 22 years and 91 days, the longest career by any cricketer in history. Most runs in a calendar year

Sachin Tendulkar scored 1,894 runs in One-Day Internationals in 1998, the most by any batsman in a calendar year. Most hundreds in a calendar year

Sachin Tendulkar scored 9 One-Day International centuries in 1998, the most by any batsman in a calendar year. Most fifties in career

Sachin Tendulkar scored 145 One-Day International fifties, the most by any batsman in history.

Sachin Tendulkar 50th Birthday: Interesting Records

Most matches in career: 664 Most consecutive matches for a team: 239 Most international hundred: 100

