Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Watch First International Century by the Legendary Indian Cricketer

SACHIN TENDULKAR 50TH BIRTHDAY: With 100 international centuries to his name, Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman ever to grace the field of cricket. The Master Blaster made his international debut at the age of 16. He became the first cricketer in the international circuit to score 100 centuries across all three formats of the game.

In ODIs, Tendulkar has 49 hundreds under his belt. Tendulkar brought up his maiden ODI century in his 79th match. In Test cricket, the maestro recorded his first ton against England at Old Trafford in 1990.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Sachin Tendulkar Interview: ‘I Still Don’t Feel Like I’m 50, A 25-year-old with 25 Years of Experience Sounds Better’

As Tendulkar celebrates his 50th birthday today, it is time to take a look at the cricket great’s 100 international tons.

IN PICS: 50 Candid Photos of Sachin Tendulkar

List of International Cricket Centuries by Sachin Tendulkar

119 not out vs England, 1990 148 not out vs Australia, 1992 114 vs Australia, 1992 111 vs South Africa, 1992 165 vs England, 1993 104 not out vs Sri Lanka, 1993 142 vs Sri Lanka, 1994 179 vs West Indies, 1994 122 vs England, 1996 177 vs England, 1996 169 vs South Africa, 1997 143 vs Sri Lanka, 1997 139 vs Sri Lanka, 1997 148 vs Sri Lanka, 1997 155 not out, 1998 177 vs Australia, 1998 113 vs New Zealand, 1998 136 vs Pakistan, 1999 124 not out vs Sri Lanka, 1999 126 not out vs New Zealand, 1999 217 vs New Zealand, 1999 116 vs Australia, 1999 122 vs Zimbabwe, 2000 201 not out vs Zimbabwe, 2000 126 vs Australia, 2001 155 vs South Africa, 2001 103 vs England, 2001 176 vs Zimbabwe, 2002 117 vs West Indies, 2002 193 vs England, 2002 176 vs West Indies, 2002 241 not out vs Australia, 2004 194 not out vs Pakistan, 2004 248 not out vs Bangladesh, 2004 109 vs Sri Lanka, 2005 101 vs Bangladesh, 2007 122 not out vs Bangladesh, 2007 154 not out vs Australia, 2008 153 vs Australia, 2008 109 vs Australia, 2008 103 not out vs England, 2008 160 vs New Zealand, 2009 100 not out vs Sri Lanka, 2009 105 not out vs Bangladesh, 2010 143 vs Bangladesh, 2010 100 vs South Africa, 2010 106 vs South Africa, 2010 203 vs Sri Lanka, 2010 214 vs Australia, 2010 111 not out vs South Africa, 2010 146 vs South Africa, 2011 110 vs Australia, 1994 115 vs New Zealand, 1994 105 vs West Indies, 1994 112 not out vs Sri Lanka, 1995 127 not out vs Kenya, 1996 137 vs Sri Lanka, 1996 100 vs Pakistan, 1996 118 vs Pakistan, 1996 110 vs Sri Lanka, 1996 114 vs South Africa, 1996 104 vs Zimbabwe, 1997 117 vs New Zealand, 1997 100 vs Australia, 1998 143 vs Australia, 1998 134 vs Australia, 1998 100 not out vs Kenya, 1998 128 vs Sri Lanka, 1998 127 not out vs Zimbabwe, 1998 141 vs Australia, 1998 118 not out vs Zimbabwe, 1998 124 not out vs Zimbabwe, 1998 140 not out vs Kenya, 1999 120 vs Sri Lanka, 1999 186 not out vs New Zealand, 1999 122 vs South Africa, 2000 101 vs Sri Lanka, 2000 146 vs Zimbabwe, 2000 139 vs Australia, 2001 122 not out vs West Indies, 2001 101 vs South Africa, 2001 146 vs Kenya, 2001 105 not out vs England, 2002 113 vs Sri Lanka, 2002 152 vs Namibia, 2003 100 vs Australia, 2003 102 vs New Zealand, 2003 141 vs Pakistan, 2004 123 vs Pakistan, 2005 100 vs Pakistan, 2006 141 not out, 2006 100 not out vs West Indies, 2007 117 not out vs Australia, 2008 163 not out vs New Zealand, 2009 138 vs Sri Lanka, 2009 175 vs Australia, 2009 200 not out vs South Africa, 2010 120 vs England, 2011 111 vs South Africa, 2011 114 vs Bangladesh, 2012

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here