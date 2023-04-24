Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Watch First International Century by the Legendary Indian Cricketer

SACHIN TENDULKAR 50TH BIRTHDAY: With 100 international centuries to his name, Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman ever to grace the field of cricket. The Master Blaster made his international debut at the age of 16. He became the first cricketer in the international circuit to score 100 centuries across all three formats of the game.
In ODIs, Tendulkar has 49 hundreds under his belt. Tendulkar brought up his maiden ODI century in his 79th match. In Test cricket, the maestro recorded his first ton against England at Old Trafford in 1990.
As Tendulkar celebrates his 50th birthday today, it is time to take a look at the cricket great’s 100 international tons.
List of International Cricket Centuries by Sachin Tendulkar
- 119 not out vs England, 1990
- 148 not out vs Australia, 1992
- 114 vs Australia, 1992
- 111 vs South Africa, 1992
- 165 vs England, 1993
- 104 not out vs Sri Lanka, 1993
- 142 vs Sri Lanka, 1994
- 179 vs West Indies, 1994
- 122 vs England, 1996
- 177 vs England, 1996
- 169 vs South Africa, 1997
- 143 vs Sri Lanka, 1997
- 139 vs Sri Lanka, 1997
- 148 vs Sri Lanka, 1997
- 155 not out, 1998
- 177 vs Australia, 1998
- 113 vs New Zealand, 1998
- 136 vs Pakistan, 1999
- 124 not out vs Sri Lanka, 1999
- 126 not out vs New Zealand, 1999
- 217 vs New Zealand, 1999
- 116 vs Australia, 1999
- 122 vs Zimbabwe, 2000
- 201 not out vs Zimbabwe, 2000
- 126 vs Australia, 2001
- 155 vs South Africa, 2001
- 103 vs England, 2001
- 176 vs Zimbabwe, 2002
- 117 vs West Indies, 2002
- 193 vs England, 2002
- 176 vs West Indies, 2002
- 241 not out vs Australia, 2004
- 194 not out vs Pakistan, 2004
- 248 not out vs Bangladesh, 2004
- 109 vs Sri Lanka, 2005
- 101 vs Bangladesh, 2007
- 122 not out vs Bangladesh, 2007
- 154 not out vs Australia, 2008
- 153 vs Australia, 2008
- 109 vs Australia, 2008
- 103 not out vs England, 2008
- 160 vs New Zealand, 2009
- 100 not out vs Sri Lanka, 2009
- 105 not out vs Bangladesh, 2010
- 143 vs Bangladesh, 2010
- 100 vs South Africa, 2010
- 106 vs South Africa, 2010
- 203 vs Sri Lanka, 2010
- 214 vs Australia, 2010
- 111 not out vs South Africa, 2010
- 146 vs South Africa, 2011
- 110 vs Australia, 1994
- 115 vs New Zealand, 1994
- 105 vs West Indies, 1994
- 112 not out vs Sri Lanka, 1995
- 127 not out vs Kenya, 1996
- 137 vs Sri Lanka, 1996
- 100 vs Pakistan, 1996
- 118 vs Pakistan, 1996
- 110 vs Sri Lanka, 1996
- 114 vs South Africa, 1996
- 104 vs Zimbabwe, 1997
- 117 vs New Zealand, 1997
- 100 vs Australia, 1998
- 143 vs Australia, 1998
- 134 vs Australia, 1998
- 100 not out vs Kenya, 1998
- 128 vs Sri Lanka, 1998
- 127 not out vs Zimbabwe, 1998
- 141 vs Australia, 1998
- 118 not out vs Zimbabwe, 1998
- 124 not out vs Zimbabwe, 1998
- 140 not out vs Kenya, 1999
- 120 vs Sri Lanka, 1999
- 186 not out vs New Zealand, 1999
- 122 vs South Africa, 2000
- 101 vs Sri Lanka, 2000
- 146 vs Zimbabwe, 2000
- 139 vs Australia, 2001
- 122 not out vs West Indies, 2001
- 101 vs South Africa, 2001
- 146 vs Kenya, 2001
- 105 not out vs England, 2002
- 113 vs Sri Lanka, 2002
- 152 vs Namibia, 2003
- 100 vs Australia, 2003
- 102 vs New Zealand, 2003
- 141 vs Pakistan, 2004
- 123 vs Pakistan, 2005
- 100 vs Pakistan, 2006
- 141 not out, 2006
- 100 not out vs West Indies, 2007
- 117 not out vs Australia, 2008
- 163 not out vs New Zealand, 2009
- 138 vs Sri Lanka, 2009
- 175 vs Australia, 2009
- 200 not out vs South Africa, 2010
- 120 vs England, 2011
- 111 vs South Africa, 2011
- 114 vs Bangladesh, 2012
