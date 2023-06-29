Sachin Tendulkar 'Bumps' into 'Keen Golfer' Brian Lara on Streets of London - SEE PICS

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most active personalities on social media. He keeps posting pictures and videos regularly which garner huge attention from his fans. The Indian batting legend has a huge fan base in the social world, with nearly 39 million followers on Twitter and close to 41 million followers on Instagram. The fans never hold themselves back from showering love on his posts, just like the recent one which features him along with West Indies batting legend Brian Lara.

Sachin on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a photo with Lara. Both of them could be seen walking on London streets while the local crowd seems to be unaware of who they are.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Didn’t Meet ICC Standards’: BCCI Vice-president Explains Why Mohali was Denied a WC 2023 Game

“Casually bumped into another keen golfer today @BrianLara," Tendulkar captioned the photos.

The fans were super quick to react to the photos as the post has so far garnered more than 41000 likes, 1700 retweets and more than 870k views. Here’s how they reacted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tendulkar acknowledged Lara as a ‘keen golfer’ because both of them are fond of the sport have often been snapped together at the golf course.

Earlier this year, the two cricketing legends have been honoured together at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They joined Donald Bradman in having a set of gates named in their honour at the SCG, with all visiting players passing through them to access the field of play.

ALSO READ | Joe Root Bamboozles Travis Head with a Stunner, Removes Cameron Green for a Duck in Same Over: WATCH