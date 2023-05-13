Sachin Tendulkar Files FIR After his Name, Photo Illegally Used to Cheat People

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has lodged an FIR in Mumbai regarding the illegal use of his name, voice and pictures being used by unknown persons who cheated many people.

The Mumbai Indians have registered a complaint from the Master Blaster against unidentified criminals who used Sachin’s pictures, his name and his voice to promote medicinal products, without the permission of the legendary cricketer.

One of Tendulkar’s aides filed a complaint with the West Region Cyber Police Station in this regard on Thursday, informed a police official on Friday to PTI.

According to the person who registered the complaint on behalf of Tendulkar, an online drug company was doing advertisements using Sachin’s name while the former Indian opener does not endorse the product.

A website named sachinhealth.in promoted many products using Tendulakr’s image while the legendary batter never approved of the same, thus it led to his name and images being used illegally and the veteran cricketer instructed one of his aides to register a complaint in Mumbai against the unidentified persons running the website.

An FIR has been registered regarding the same, against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 500 (defamation) besides the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was on.

Meanwhile, the legendary figure was in the dugout for Mumbai Indians’ victory over Gujarat Titans on Friday. During the game, the Master Blaster’s reaction to Suryakumar Yadav’s six also caught the attention of fans.

After the match, Sachin took to Twitter to laud Yadav for his century and his unorthodox hitting which not only won the game for MI but also helped them stay alive in the race for IPL 2023 playoffs.

With Inputs from PTI