'Sachin Slammed Every Bowler, Including Me': Shoaib Akhtar Calls Tendulkar Greatest of All-time

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest players of all-time having faced against some of the best bowlers the world has ever seen. Having squared off in his career against the likes of Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Akhtar himself and many other legendary bowlers, Tendulkar went on to cement his legacy as the ‘God of cricket’, and in Akhtar’s own words, the Master Blaster is one of the best ever players to play the sport.

During a recent chat, Akhtar said that he felt sorry for Sachin, who squared off against some of the best bowlers in the world, in their peak years and still managed to dominate all of them.

The Rawalpindi Express stated that Tendulkar faced the like of Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, and Shane Warne but he somehow managed to find a way to score runs against them, and that is what makes him one of the ‘greatest’ ever in Akhtar’s opinion.

“I feel sorry for Sachin Tendulkar as he faced planet Earth’s most dangerous bowling attack. He came up against Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in the early 90s," the legendary Pakistani pacer said.

He further added, “In the late 90s, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne and I were there in front of him. He slammed every bowler, including me. There can’t be any bigger batter than him."

Having made his debut at the age of 16, the legendary opener who recently celebrated his 50th birthday went on to play until his 40s, smashing numerous records and achieving countless milestones including the ludicrous feat of smashing 100 centuries across all formats.

“He had to face so many difficulties but the way he came out and bat, this guy has to be one of the greatest ever," added Akhtar.