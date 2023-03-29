Sachin Tendulkar May Have Felt ‘Very Lonely’ Due To Pressure Of Expectations: Ravi Shastri

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as the greatest batter of his generation. For millions of cricket lovers, Tendulkar was the most exhilarating batter to watch as there was a sense of purity about his batting. The fact that Tendulkar started to dominate fearsome bowling attacks at a young age proves that he had immense talent. Such was Tendulkar’s dominance that fans in India became obsessed with records and expected him to score a century almost every time he walked out to bat. In fact, it can be said that the Mumbai batter suffered because of his own greatness at times.

Now, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has opened up about the tremendous pressure of expectations Tendulkar dealt with in his career. Shastri has opined that Tendulkar might have felt very lonely at times due to the pressure of expectations.

“Every time he went out, you know, the entire nation would sit up and watch. When is he going to get a hundred? They treated it as his failure if he didn’t. I know he might have felt very lonely at times. When you reach those heights, it can be a very lonely place to be because you are the only one there who understands what’s happening," Shastri said on ABC Australia’s documentary ‘Bradman and Tendulkar – the untold story of two of cricket’s giants’.

Ravi Shastri saw Sachin Tendulkar at close quarters as the two shared India’s dressing room when a 16-year-old Tendulkar made his international debut. So, Shastri is one of the best judges of Tendulkar’s glittering career.

As Sachin Tendulkar started piling up batting records in the 1990s, he transformed cricket into a raging and burning passion. Fans were suddenly expecting him to win every match for India. But Tendulkar carried this extraordinary weight of expectation with utmost grace and managed it more deftly than any reasonable person could expect.

Fondly known as the master blaster, Tendulkar retired from international cricket after playing for 24 years, in 2013. The indefatigable Tendulkar got his crowning moment when Team India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011. Sachin Tendulkar finished as the highest run-scorer in international cricket and with the most number of centuries in both ODIs and Tests.

