Sachin Tendulkar Quiz: A Real Fan Doesn't Require Google To Answer These Questions!

SACHIN TENDULKAR 50TH BIRTHDAY: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar turns 50 today on April 24. Considered as the ‘God of Cricket’, Tendulkar played for 24 years and during this period, created and also broke many records.

As the master blaster celebrates his 50th birthday today, here’s a short, and simple, quiz to test how big fan you are of the legendary cricketer.

1. What is Sachin Tendulkar’s highest score in Test cricket?

a) 248 not out

b) 304 not out

c) 375

d) 200 not out

2. Against which team did Sachin Tendulkar score his first Test century?

a) Pakistan

b) Australia

c) England

d) Sri Lanka

3. What is Sachin Tendulkar’s highest score in One Day Internationals?

a) 175

b) 200 not out

c) 219

d) 264

4. Against which team did Sachin Tendulkar score his first One Day International century?

a) Sri Lanka

b) Pakistan

c) England

d) Australia

5. What is Sachin Tendulkar’s highest individual score in the Indian Premier League?

a) 97 not out

b) 83 not out

c) 74 not out

d) 100 not out

6. In which year did Sachin Tendulkar retire from international cricket?

a) 2011

b) 2013

c) 2015

d) 2017

7. What is Sachin Tendulkar’s nickname?

a) Master Blaster

b) Little Master

c) The Wall

d) The Don

8. How many times has Sachin Tendulkar been named the ICC Player of the Year?

a) 1

b) 2

c) 3

d) 4

9. How many T20Is has Sachin played?

a) 3

b) 5

c) 1

d) 2

10. Who was Sachin Tendulkar’s opening partner when he scored his maiden ODI 200?

a) Gautam Gambhir

b) Virender Sehwag

c) Dinesh Karthik

d) Suresh Raina

11. Sachin was the first ever overseas cricketer to play for which English county.

a) Sussex

b) Hampshire

c) Yorkshire

d) Middlesex

12. Sachin has taken two 5-wicket hauls in ODIs. What was the venue?

a) Kolkata

b) Kochi

c) Hyderabad

d) Cuttack

Answers: 1-a, 2-c, 3-b, 4-d, 5-d, 6-b, 7-a, 8-a, 9-c, 10-b, 11-c, 12-b

