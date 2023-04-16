'You Have Worked Very Hard to Reach Here': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Note For Son Arjun

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar penned down a heartfelt note for his son Arjun after he made his much-awaited Indian Premier League debut on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Arjun was bought by Mumbai Indians in the 2022 mega auction for INR 30 lakh and didn’t get any chance to play last season, the franchise retained him this season too. However, the five-time champions decided to give Arjun his debut cap on Sunday as he replaced Arshad Khan in the playing XI. The 23-year-old allrounder received his debut cap from Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

Sachin, who is also the mentor of Mumbai Indians, posted a note for his son on social media.

“Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!" wrote Sachin.

It was a big day for Tendulkar and his family as Arjun’s sister Sara was also present at the stadium to support his brother on the big occasion. She was seen cheering for Arjun who started the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians in the mega clash.

On his debut match, Arjun opened the bowling attack for Mumbai but bowled just two overs and remained wicketless, he didn’t get the chance to bat as Mumbai won the match by 5 wickets, courtesy Ishan Kishan’s 58 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 43. While Tim David provided the finishing touch to Mumbai’s chase with an unbeaten 23-run knock.

Arjun’s IPL journey has not been the ideal one so far as he missed the 2021 season due to an injury. Arjun did not feature in the side in the 2022 edition either even when there was an opportunity to play him after Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the playoff race. The franchise continuing to deny Arjun his debut had come under criticism last year.

