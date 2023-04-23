Sachin Tendulkar - The Bharat Ratna Who Continues to Inspire Generations…

The 24th of April 2023 will be a historic day for all Indians worldwide. On this day, fifty years ago, one of cricket’s all-time greats, Sachin Tendulkar, was born. Cricket was his life as a growing child. He demonstrated glimpses of his humongous talent as a cricketer in a few years when he represented his school. It was never in doubt that he was born to rule the world. Tendulkar was a shining example of someone who was both enormously talented and extremely hardworking.

At the age of 16, Tendulkar set out to conquer the world. His batting prowess had already distinguished him on the cricket highway before he obtained his driving license. He enthralled fans with his incredible skill and craft for more than two decades. With each year that passed, records were broken. By the turn of the century, Tendulkar had established himself as the new batting benchmark. Bowlers all over the world feared him, while his fans adored him.

If there was one aspect of Tendulkar that touched the hearts of his fans, it was his humility. Over the course of his 24-year international career, he was the undisputed master. And there was no doubt that he prioritised cricket over everything else. He made several sacrifices to get to the top and then continued to make sacrifices to stay there. Nothing made him feel more proud than to see the tricolour flying high.

Tendulkar is an inspiration who continues to give hope to millions of young people around the world by demonstrating that anything is possible with hard work, perseverance, and determination. He is, without a doubt, an excellent role model.

As we recall Tendulkar’s outstanding performances that uplifted the spirits of an entire nation on the occasion of him turning 50, it’s only natural for our eyes to become moist. He gave us joy, pride, and confidence without expecting anything in return. Can anyone be more selfless than this man?

During 1995-96, the corporate world stood up and took notice when Tendulkar signed a multimillion dollar deal. It was something that no one had ever heard of as it was the first time any celebrity had signed a deal of this magnitude. The deal ensured that popular international sports brand - adidas associated with an Indian sportsman. Another first for Tendulkar.

Tendulkar scored a record-breaking 100 international centuries during his career. But there is one century that the business world will never forget. WorldTel and Sachin Tendulkar agreed to a five-year, whopping Rs. 100 crore, contract shortly after the turn of the century, around 2001.

A deal worth Rs. 100 crores may not seem like much today, but keep in mind that at the time, it was a deal that was unheard of. To put the magnitude of the transaction in perspective, 10 grams of gold only cost Rs. 4300. Today’s gold price exceeds Rs.52000/10gms, meaning that the deal would have been worth approx.. Rs.1200 crores. While this is no measure to evaluate the legend’s commercial deal value, it only helps put things in perspective in today’s commercially evolved cricketing landscape.

This elevated Tendulkar to the status of one of the biggest sports stars in the world and made him the highest-paid cricket player in the entire world. The deal marked a watershed moment in his already illustrious career. It was a testament to his immense popularity, his unparalleled talent, and his status as a global superstar. Tendulkar had become a global icon and a darling for advertisers. Big brands made a beeline to sign up the best batter in the world.

Tendulkar is more than a cricketer or a brand ambassador; he is an emotion for millions of people in India and around the world. He is a cultural icon, a national treasure, and a true ambassador for the game. Even to this day, nearly a decade after his retirement, Tendulkar’s brand value is enormous, and he is regarded as a bigger brand than Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (even after 10 years of retirement from international cricket). Tendulkar is an exceptional brand ambassador because of his ability to elicit strong emotions. Through his cricket performances, philanthropic work, and personal branding, he has touched the lives of millions of people.

He is indeed the pride of India, not just as a cricketer but as a human being. He has represented India on the international stage with dignity and grace and has been a true ambassador of the country.

Post-retirement, Tendulkar has also been associated with various social causes and has used his influence to bring about positive change in society. He has been involved in promoting education, health, and sports, and has been a voice for the underprivileged.

“If cricket is a religion, Sachin is God" was a banner that encapsulates the love and adulation of his fans. Tendulkar is a once-in-a lifetime cricketer. He is a symbol of optimism, resilience, and dedication, and his journey as a cricketer has inspired generations of fans. Truly a Bharat Ratna!

The writer is a former classmate of Sachin Tendulkar and the current head of Entertainment, Sports & esports, GroupM South Asia

