'Friendship and Food': Sachin Tendulkar Meets Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar for Lunch in London, Brian Lara Reacts

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is enjoying vacation in London with his family. And he’s been joined by two of his legendary former India teammates Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar.

Sharing a glimpse of their gathering, Tendulkar revealed the trio had lunch in London recently with their better halves in attendance.

“Two things that keep us close are friendship and food. Met this bunch for an awesome lunch," Tendulkar captioned the image.

Brian Lara, one of the greatest batters to have played the game, wrote, “It was just a hi and a bye for me boys!! You’ll lucky!! My golfing buddies enjoy!!"

Tendulkar had earlier shared a picture with Lara with the duo taking a walk in London. ‘Casually bumped into another keen golfer today!" he wrote.

He also shared visuals of his vacation in Kenya and revealed he got a guard of honour the ‘Masai way’.

On the other hand, Agarkar, who has been working as a coach and commentator since his retirement from professional cricket is set for a new innings as the BCCI chief of selectors.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape recommended the former India allrounder’s name after interviewing several applicants for the position.

Agarkar has earlier served as the chief selector for the senior Mumbai cricket team.

He represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches.

The right-arm pacer was part of India’s victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007.