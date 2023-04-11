Sachin Tendulkar's On-Point Prediction For Bangalore Vs Lucknow IPL Clash Wins Internet

Lucknow Super Giants notched up a memorable last-gasp victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash on Monday (April 10) in Bengaluru. Lucknow’s one-wicket victory might stun the cricket fans but Sachin Tendulkar- a legend of the game- predicted somewhat a similar outcome beforehand, referring to the batting-friendly surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After Bangalore posted 212 runs on the board, Tendulkar hailed Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Mazwell’s efforts to put up a mammoth total. But again, he warned that the score might not be enough to secure a comfortable victory, considering the nature of the wicket in Bengaluru.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, “The opening partnership by Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis has given the perfect launchpad for Glenn Maxwell and company to set a big total. But on this surface and ground, I have a feeling even 210 may not be safe." His tweet went on to create a stir across the internet after Lucknow successfully chased down the seemingly-impossible target, completing the highest successful run chase of this IPL season.

The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants can be called a perfect example of turnarounds of fortune. Coming to defend the huge target, Bangalore started off well with their pacers ripping through the Lucknow top order. In-form opener Kyle Mayers departed without contributing anything to the scoresheet and so did Krunal Pandya. When things were looking to be in Bangalore’s favour, Marcus Stoinis initiated the rescue operation for the Super Giants. The Aussie all-rounder played a devastating innings of 63 runs off 30 balls.

Building on Stoinis’ knock, Nicholas Pooran went all guns blazing and went on to alter the equation with a 15-ball half-century. His 62-run innings, which came in just 19 balls, brought Lucknow back to the contest. Bangalore tried to recover from the damage with Mohammad Siraj getting rid of Pooran in the 19th over. But the coming batters showed nerves of steel and clinched the victory in the final ball.

