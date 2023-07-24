'Sai Got Robbed': Netizens Baffled Over TV Umpire for Giving Sudharsan Out on Alleged No-ball - WATCH

Yash Dhull-led India A suffered a massive heartbreak on Sunday as they were outsmarted by arch-rival Pakistan A in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup final in Colombo. Chasing a mammoth 353-run target, the Indian Colts were bundled out for 224, letting the boys in green defend the title. India were completely outplayed by Pakistan, despite the fact that Dhull & his boys had beaten the Mohammad Haris-led side in the group-stage clash. The 128-run victory made Pakistan only the second team after Sri Lanka to win this title twice.

Pakistan became the champions by a fair margin but the umpiring in the finale has fallen under scrutiny. The dismissal of opener Sai Sudharsan not only hurt India A in the stiff chase of 353 but also questioned the third umpire’s decision.

Advertisement

Sudharsan mistimed a pull shot off Arshad Iqbal’s bowling and ended up getting by caught Pakistan captain Mohammad Haris. On checking the bowler’s front foot in TV replay, it seemed like Iqbal had overstepped while Sudharsan too waited on the boundary ropes, hoping to be given a no-ball. But to his dismay, the TV umpire ruled his decision out in Iqbal’s favour and the India A opener had to walk off after scoring 29 runs.

The netizens were not happy over the third umpire’s decision as one of them bluntly said, “Sai got robbed, umpiring now a days." Here’s how the fans on social media reacted: