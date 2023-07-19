Sai Sudharsan Steers India A To Victory With Undefeated Century; Social Media Lights Up In Appreciation

India A cruised to an easy victory against Pakistan A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup as they chased down a target of 205 runs with almost 13 overs remaining. And the biggest part of the fame falls to India’s opening batter Sai Sudharsan, who put forth an undefeated knock of 104 runs in 110 balls.

India never looked uneasy at any point of the run chase. This was in big part due to Sudharsan who kept the tempo throughout the innings and pushed the team home. Abhishek Sharma’s positive start and Nikin Jose’s fifty too played a vital role before Yash Dhull gave late fireworks.

Sudharsan kicked up the tempo towards the end to help India cross the line in style, as he knocked two consecutive sixes out of the park to clinch India the win and secure his century.

Social media users were buzzing about the sensational knock as fans alike now look up to Sai Sudharsan as a potential senior team player down the line, calling him one for the future.

Even Indian players such as Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to congratulate the youngster on his classy knock.