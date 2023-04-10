Saim Ayub Curious to Feature in IPL, Wishes to Play for RCB Alongside Virat Kohli

Young Pakistani cricketer Saim Ayub has expressed his desire to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), terming Royal Challengers Bangalore his favourite team. Speaking on Nadir Ali Podcast, Ayub referred to Virat Kohli and the Bangalore-based franchise’s eye-catchy outfit as the reason behind his admiration for the RCB. In a clip of the conversation that has been dropped on Twitter, the youngster could be seen talking about how Kohli’s “journey from a youngster to a legend" has motivated him. Ayub further labelled the Indian batter as “one of the best athletes in the world."

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Advertisement

Moreover, Saim Ayub opened up about his experience of playing alongside Babar Azam for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 20-year-old said that it was also a dream for him to open the innings with the Pakistan captain. I wished to bat with Babar bhai. We opened the innings against Lahore Qalandars and I scored fifty in front of him," Ayub said.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Ayub then shared that he did not celebrate his maiden half-century in the PSL as it came in a losing cause. According to the young opener, he felt really proud to celebrate his next fifty against Lahore while sharing the crease with Babar.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

“Sometimes I get tears in my eyes because I made a fifty alongside the world’s number one batter. There is a picture where I am raising my bat and Babar bhai is congratulating me. I have that picture saved and like to keep looking at it. It is quite an inspiration and gives me confidence," Ayub explained. In his 12 appearances in the PSL 2023, the Lahore opener racked up a total of 341 runs at an impressive strike rate of 165.53.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saim Ayub’s dream to feature in the IPL is practically not possible with Pakistani cricketers banned from participating in the franchise competition. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mandated the rule in regard to the political tension between the two nations following the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai. Earlier in 2008 when the rule was not mandated, several legendary players from the neighbouring country had taken part in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here