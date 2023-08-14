‘You Might Not See That in Interviews’: Ex-Pak Captain Says India’s Loss Will Dent Their Confidence in Aisa Cup

The Hardik Pandya-led Indian team suffered an 8-wicket defeat in the fifth T20I against West Indies on Sunday in Lauderhill, losing the series 3-2. It was the first time when a team thumped the men in blue in a 5-match T20I series. Moreover, it was the first-ever series defeat for Hardik Pandya as the Indian captain.

The visitors bounced back after going down 0-2 in the series. India won the third face-off in Guyana before showcasing a terrific performance in Florida where they won the fourth game of the series by 9 wickets. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill stitched a record-equalling partnership, guiding India to a famous triumph. But 24 hours later, India were again at the receiving end. The batters failed to live up to the expectations in the decider and lost the match as well as the series.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt analysed India’s performance in the decider and opined that the defeat will impact their confidence as they gear up for the Aisa Cup 2023.

“It doesn’t matter what the format is or who the opposition is. Winning does boost a side’s confidence for their next assignment. Similarly, a defeat like this will surely dent India’s confidence. You might not see it in the interviews, but you will see it in the body language and decision-making," Butt told in his latest YouTube video.

In order to manage the workload of the senior players, the team management rested the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, to name a few. The youngsters were given opportunities in their absence but a few of them couldn’t capitalise on the chance received.