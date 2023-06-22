'Selectors Could Look at Players Who Have it in Them to be Future Test Players': Sanjay Manjrekar

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar advised India to start rewarding the domestic stars by giving them chances in Test test-up. The loss in World Test Championship final 2023 put the Indian team under the scanner as the senior stars faced scrutiny for the below-par show in the ICC knockout matches in recent times. Apart from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, none of the Indian batters failed to cross the fifty-run mark in the WTC final against Australia.

India last won an ICC trophy way back in 2013 when under MS Dhoni’s leadership they clinched the Champions Trophy. The Asian Giants have choked in the recent ICC knockout matches which include a 10-wicket semifinal defeat against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Manjrekar pointed out that the star performers for Australia in the WTC Final were Steve Smith and Travis Head don’t play the shortest format much. He advised India to follow the same and find such players from domestic cricket.

ALSO READ| ‘All Main Matches Are Happening Outside’: PCB’s Likely Chairman Zaka Ashraf Rejects ‘Hybrid Model’ for Asia Cup

“The game changers for Australia in the WTC final - Steve Smith and Travis Head - don’t play a lot of T20 cricket. So we have to find guys who are not going to be fatigued or don’t have to make the adjustments from IPL to Test cricket," said Manjrekar.

The former cricketer said that the selectors should look out for future Test players who can succeed in overseas conditions as he wants at least three new batters in the team for the next Test series.

“About time we start rewarding the guys who are doing well in first-class cricket. And not just runs. The selectors could look at players who have it in them to be future Test players and succeed in foreign conditions. I would like to see at least three new batters come into play in the picture and new fast bowlers," Manjrekar added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘We Knew it Was a Struggle for Him to Play’: CSK CEO Hails MS Dhoni’s Commitment Despite Knee Injury

Advertisement

top videos Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav To Replace Yashasvi Jaiswal & Ruturaj Gaikwad in Duleep Trophy Shikhar Dhawan Sweats Out In Gym | Cricket News | #shorts | #viral USA's Kyle Phillip Suspended From Bowling For Using illegal Action In ODI World Cup Qualifier Will Jacks Hit Five Sixes In 1 Over Just Like Rinku Singh | Cricket News | #shorts | #viral Suresh Raina Opens Indian Restaurant in Netherlands | Cricket News