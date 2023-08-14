'Sanju Samson Couldn't Do It': Parthiv Patel on Wicketkeeper Batter's Flop Show in 5th T20I

Former wicketkeeper batter Parthiv Patel said that Sanju Samson missed an opportunity to give a worthy performance in the fifth T20I against West Indies. Samson came out to bat at a tricky stage when Tilak Varma got out in the 8th over. The flamboyant wicketkeeper hit a couple of boundaries but failed to convert it into a big score and was dismissed for just 13 off 9 balls.

The team management decided to give Samson a new role in the series at number 5 and 6 where he failed to flourish. He scored just 32 runs in 3 innings against West Indies which once again put him under the scanners for inconsistency.

Patel was unimpressed with Samson’s batting in the series decider as he failed to stand up when Team India was in a tricky situation.

“Once Tilak Varma got out and Sanju Samson came in, he took his time. I thought he was well settled and had a great opportunity today. These are the games where you need someone to stand up and give a worthy performance, which Sanju Samson couldn’t do it," Patel told Cricbuzz.

The former wicketkeeper batter also heaped praises on Suryakumar Yadav for his consistent show as he played a crucial 61-run knock in the fifth T20I to help India post a challenging total.

“Suryakumar Yadav did what Suryakumar Yadav has been doing throughout the series. He has been Mr Consistent in this format. It is very difficult in T20 format to be consistent and keep playing shots, but Suryakumar Yadav has been doing it time and again," Patel added.

Patel further talked about Tilak Varma who bowled a couple of overs on Sunday and managed to get the wicket of Nicholas Pooran.