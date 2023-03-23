'India Need to Look at Sanju Samson': Wasim Jaffer After Suryakumar Yadav's Flop Show in ODIs

Veteran opener Wasim Jaffer suggested that India should look at Sanju Samson in the ODIs after Suryakumar Yadav’s flop show against Australia in the three-match series. Suryakumar registered a hat-trick of golden ducks against Australia which has put him under the scanner. The flamboyant batter is ranked number 1 in ICC T20I batting charts but he has not lived up to the expectations in the 50-over format.

Suryakumar has been a mainstay in the India white-ball set-up for the past couple of years and made a big name for himself in the T20I format by slamming three T20I centuries already while when it comes to ODI he is yet to open his century account there. He has scored 433 runs in 23 ODIs at an underwhelming average of 24.05.

The 32-year-old was dismissed by golden ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia in a similar fashion off Mitchell Starc’s delivery as he was trapped in front of the wicket. While he was castled for another duck on the first ball in the final ODI on Wednesday off Ashton Agar’s ball.

Jaffer sympathised with Suryakumar for getting out on the first balls but he also wants India to look at the other players too.

“I would probably sympathise with him. It doesn’t happen with probably a number eleven batter. It’s one of those things that you get out for a golden duck three times in a row. It probably would never happen to him again, hopefully. It’s just a bad luck to him. But I think India need to look somewhere else," said Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo.

The former opener feels that India should look at Sanju Samson in the middle order of the ODI set-up. The Kerala batter has played 11 ODIs so far in which he scored 330 runs at a sublime average of 66.

“Even though he is a quality player, he would come out pretty good as the IPL will start and he will be in his element. But India needs to look at Sanju Samson or somewhere else and still stick with Surya because he is a quality player. “If he comes good, we all know he is a quality player and so you just don’t need to keep him aside. If IPL goes well, we will be tempted to play him again but India need to look at Sanju Samson as well," said Jaffer.

