'Sanju Bhaiya's One Run Won us The Game': Ravi Bishnoi Says Ireland Aren't a Weak Opponent

Ravi Bishnoi pointed out how fickle nature of T20 format specially if external forces (read inclement weather) ends up having the last laugh. Something similar transpired during the series opening T20I between India and Ireland in Dublin on Friday.

Chasing 140, India were on a solid ground when their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad had added 46 runs.

Right after the fielding restrictions were lifted, Ireland fast bowler Craig Young landed two blows in as many deliveries sending back Jaiswal on 24 with Tilak Varma registering a golden duck.

Sanju Samson walked in next and he successfully negotiated the hat-trick ball, taking a single to get off the mark. Gaikwad then left the bouncer that followed and by then, the intensity of the rain became became heavy enough for the umpires to call for the covers.

India were 47/2 in 6.5 overs and the match didn’t resume. And as per DLS method, they were ahead by a couple of runs at the stage meaning they were declared winners by a slim margin.

“Lucky one run for us," Bishnoi chuckled during the post-match interaction with the media.

“The atmosphere (at The Village) was similar when I came here last year for both Sanju Samson and DK (Dinesh Karthik) bhaiya. They have a good fan following here," he added.

Ireland were in dire straits when India had reduced them to 59/6 in 10.3 overs. The pair of Barry McCarthy and Curtis Campher did a tremendous job to rebuild the innings with a 57-run partnership.