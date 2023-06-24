'Something is Missing, Will be Disappointed..': Ex-India Coach on Sanju Samson, Makes Epic Rohit Sharma Comparison

Sanju Samson has been handed yet another opportunity just ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 to cement his place in the Indian team as the 28-year-old earned a call-up into the ODI side for the West Indies tour.

The BCCI announced India’s squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against the West Indies, and Samson was also included in the side for the Caribbean tour next month. With Samson looking to nail down his berth in the Indian side, former head coach of the Indian team Ravi Shastri had made a stunning comparison with Rohit Sharma.

In 2021 as well, the Rajasthan Royals captain earned a place in the Indian team in July, he played just one game during the series making his debut and in 2022, he made his return during the West Indies tour.

Samson marked the occasion with a fifty Port of Spain, and he has till date played 11 times for India in ODIs, but has yet to find himself as a regular starter.

Speaking to The Week Shastri praised the wicket-batter, calling him a ‘match winner’ although the legendary cricketer said that Samson is yet to fulfil his potential before going on to make a massive prediction saying that he will finish his career ‘all guns blazing’.

“There is Sanju [Samson], who I believe is yet to realise his potential. He is a match-winner. There is something that is missing. I will be disappointed if he does not finish his career all guns blazing," said Shastri.

