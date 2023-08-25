Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma Fail to Make Cut in Sourav Ganguly's 15-man India Squad For ODI World Cup

Former captain Sourav Ganguly has named his India’s 15-member squad for the mega ODI World Cup 2023. Ganguly, who led India to the final of the 2003 showpiece event, picked the set of players he wants in the upcoming mega ICC event which will be held in India starting from October 5. The Men in Blue will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The Indian team management will finalise their team combination soon as the upcoming Asia Cup will play a huge role in it. The selection committee picked a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup but they have to trim it down to 15 for the ICC event.

Meanwhile, Ganguly has named his 15 players who he thinks should represent India at the World Cup.

Advertisement

The legendary Indian captain chose Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav as the specialist batters. He went ahead with Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul as the wicketkeeping options and snubbed Sanju Samson.

While he chose Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel as the spin all-rounders and picked Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur as the fast-bowling all-rounders to maintain the balance in the squad.

He picked Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal as the specialist spinner in his squad.

In the pace department, Ganguly dropped Prasidh Krishna and chose Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also chose three back-up options in case of injuries.

“If one of the batters gets injured then Tilak Varma can enter, while if the pacer gets injured then it’s Prasidh Krishna, while in the case of spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal is the option," Ganguly told Star Sports.

Earlier, Ganguly pointed out the reason why India went ahead with Axar Patel over Chahal. “They have picked Axar Patel ahead of Chahal because of his batting. So I think it’s a good selection. Chahal can still come back if someone gets injured. This is a 17-member squad, two, in any case, will have to move out," he said.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ganguly Explains Why India Picked Axar Over Chahal