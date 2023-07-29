'Mock Test Topper, Main Exams Loser': Netizens Troll Sanju for Failing to Make Most of Another Opportunity

The fans of Sanju Samson were elated when they came to know India’s playing XI for the second ODI against West Indies in Barbados. The visitors needed to ‘find answers to some questions’ and hence decided to rest the two big guns – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and replaced them with Sanju Samson and Axar Patel. However, the contentment of the fans didn’t last long as Sanju could only amass 9 runs off 19 balls before losing his wicket to Yannic Carriah; just when the rain stopped the game for roughly 30 minutes.

Sanju walked out to bat at No. 3 after India lost Shubman Gill in the 17th over and a brilliant 90-run opening stand was broken. The opening breakthrough further inspired the Windies bowlers to go hard on the Indians and they even found success in bulk. The visitors lost half their batter in the next seven overs including Sanju falling for 9 and stand-in captain Hardik Pandya walking back for just 7 off 14.

Sanju’s dismissal came in the 25th over when he was bamboozled by Yannic Carriah’s leg break. The former seemed indecisive on the back foot and edged the ball to Brandon King at slip. The rain stopped the play right after Samson’s dismissal. On the other hand, the fans were baffled over the Kerala batter’s yet another failure as they flooded social media with memes and posts.

Here’s how they reacted:

