Sanju Samson's Childhood Dream to Meet Rajinikanth Comes True; See Picture

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson realised his childhood dream of meeting superstar Rajinikanth after the veteran actor invited him to his residence. Sharing a photo of the meeting on Twitter, Samson expressed his joy for having gotten the opportunity, which according to him, came after a prolonged wait.

As revealed in the tweet, the Kerala cricketer is a huge fan of Rajinikanth since he was a seven-year-old and used to tell his parents, “One day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house."

The dream ultimately came true after 21 years as “The Thalaivar" invited him at his residence.

Samson has always publicly opened up about his admiration for Rajinikanth earlier in several events. A fan revealed some glimpses of their meeting in the comment section. As seen in the clip, the veteran actor’s wife Latha Rajinikanth was also present there as she warmly welcomed Samson, felicitating him with a bouquet.

Another fan shared a screenshot of an old Facebook post by the Rajasthan Royals captain. In the picture, the cricketer can be seen watching Rajinikanth’s 2016 hit “Kabali" in a movie theatre accompanied by his friends.

A user congratulated Samson, saying, “Extremely delightful to see you with Thalaivar. Best memories to cherish forever."

A Rajasthan Royals supporter wished Sanju Samson luck for the upcoming Indian Premier League and predicted, “We are lifting the trophy this year, king."

Samson will be leading Rajasthan Royals at the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is slated to begin from March 31. With players like Shimron Hetmyer, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Trent Boult, R. Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal on their team, the Royals surely have a formidable lineup.

During the IPL mini auction last December, the franchise also signed prominent global stars like Joe Root and Jason Holder. RR finished runners-up last season will play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

