Sarfaraz Khan Ends Silence After Being Ignored for West Indies Tour With Epic Response on Instagram

Earlier this week, BCCI announced India squad for the two Tests against West Indies to be played in July. It had a couple of big names missing including Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav with no explanation offered.

The inclusion of three youngsters who received their maiden Test call-ups though indicated that the team management is looking ahead into the future now and it’s likely that they’ve indeed dropped Pujara and Umesh. Interestingly, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami hasn’t been selected either but it’s likely he’s been rested.

However, a lot of hue and cry has been made about the non-selection of Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan despite the youngster scoring truckloads of runs in the past few season.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has been the most vocal of the critics, saying Sarfaraz deserved to be be picked in the squad at least and if not, then he should be told to stop playing in Ranji Trophy and concentrate on IPL alone.

A day after the announcement of the squad, Sarfaraz has responded via social media, sharing highlights of his performances in what was a reminder to the selectors what he’s been doing in domestic cricket.

The 25-year-old averages an excellent 79.65 in first-class cricket having racked up 3505 runs from 37 matches so far. He has 13 centuries and nine half-centuries against his name with a best individual score of 301 not out.

There were speculations that he’ll be called up for the Bangladesh tour last year but it wasn’t to be and was ignored for the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year as well.