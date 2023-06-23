'Sarfaraz Khan Robbed Again': Twitterati Slams Team India Selectors After the Mumbaikar's Snub From Test Squad

The BCCI has made massive changes in the Test squad for the two-match series against West Indies. The All India Selection Committee announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming series as youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got the maiden call-ups while Sarfaraz Khan failed to make the cut once again.

The Mumbaikar has been scoring consistently well in the domestic circuit for the past couple of years but still failed to get the attention of the Team India selection committee yet. He scored 556 runs in 6 matches at a sublime average of 92.67 in the last Ranji Trophy season. He has been scoring a plethora of runs for the past couple of years. He was the leading run-getter in 2021-22 Ranji season where he amassed 982 runs in just 9 innings at a Bradman-Esque average of 122.75.

The Indian cricket team fans on Twitter slammed the selection committee for ignoring Sarfaraz once again.

In the last three Ranji Trophy editions, he has scored 2446 runs but all of this has not been enough to get a senior team call-up.

Meanwhile, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara and senior pacer Umesh Yadav were on Friday dropped from India’s Test squad for the West Indies tour starting July 12. Seamer Mohammed Shami was rested for the entire West Indies tour as Navdeep Saini was recalled to the Test side to be led by Rohit Sharma. Ajinkya Rahane was back as vice-captain for the two-match Test series.