'Saw Jadeja Sit in One Place For an Hour': Ashwin Reveals Teammate's Disappointment After Getting Out

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were key to India’s hopes of retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. They hunted in pairs and were crucial for Rohit Sharma’s men as they took a 2-0 lead in the series.

After the 4th Test was drawn, India managed to successfully retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 winning the series 2-1 and the duo of Ashwin and Jadeja were adjudged the Men of the Series.

The Indian pair shared the top prize and were in a jovial mood as they came to collect the trophy. Speaking to the broadcasters after the Ahmedabad Test, Ashwin stated that playing alongside Jadeja helped him and made both of them better players.

“It has been a great journey. We (himself and Jadeja) started a long time ago but we wouldn’t be the same or lethal enough without the other. We need to recognise that, at least I have started recognising that over the last 2-3 years," said the veteran spinner.

He continued, “He gives me a lot of freedom to be creative with the ball, credit to him, I thought he bowled beautifully in the Delhi Test as well and that’s why we are here today."

Ashwin also opened up on Jadeja’s reaction after getting out on 28 runs in India’s first innings during the match. He revealed how the all-rounder was disappointed with his dismissal, something which Jadeja himself said he’d like to work on, in the future.

“Jaddu keeps it really simple, he does not fret around or bother about what has happened, but I saw him sit in one place for an hour after he got out, so that told me how disappointed he was and that came out today," stated Ashwin.

Ravindra Jadeja meanwhile said that he loves to play alongside Ravichandran Ashwin as the latter keeps passing on information on what field to keep and how to bowl to a particular batter. He also vowed to work on his batting after admitting that he wasn’t happy with his displays with the willow.

“It feels good bowling with him. He (Ashwin) is passing on information. What field to have, how to bowl to a particular batsman. I am not too happy with my batting in this series. I missed out on a few occasions especially in this Test. I will work harder and focus on my batting," added Jadeja.

