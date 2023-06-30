SCO vs WI Dream11 Prediction ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For Scotland vs West Indies

West Indies face Scotland next in the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. The game shall be played in Harare Sports Club on July 1 at 12:30 PM IST. After having a rather underwhelming group-stage West Indies shall be looking to recover from their defeats in the qualification game on Saturday.

The West Indies opened their campaign for international glory in a convincing fashion by beating the Americans by 39 runs in their first group-stage game. They crushed Nepal by 101 runs in their second qualifier, thanks to a century each from Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran. However, their winning momentum came to a crashing end as they lost both their following games to Zimbabwe by 35 runs and the Netherlands in a Super Over affair.

Scotland showed up into the group stage of the World Cup qualifiers winning three of their four games played. They beat Ireland by a single wicket in their opening game. They humiliated UAE beating them by 111 runs in their second game. In that game, Safyaan Sharif took a masterful four wickets, sending the Arabian country packing. They won their third game against Scotland before losing their final game to Sri Lanka by 82 runs.

Despite having a better run and good form in the qualifiers, Scotland are only second favourites to win Saturday’s game. However, there is really good chance that they can pull off this upset.

SCO vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shai Hope

Vice-captain: Jason Holder

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope

Batters: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Mathew Cross

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Mark Watt, Brandon McCullen

Bowlers: Alzari Joseph, Michael Leask, Akeal Hosein

SCO vs WI Probable XIs:

SCO Probable XI: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

WI Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c)(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Alzari Joseph, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul

SCO vs WI Full Squad