Scotland vs UAE Dream11 Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Scotland vs UAE

Coming off a thrilling victory over Ireland in the opening game, Scotland will eye to stay on the winning track when they take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the next game of the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers. The match will be held at the Queen’s Sports Club in Harare on June 23. Scotland’s last game against Ireland witnessed a dramatic finish. They required 2 runs in the final delivery when Michael Leask smashed a boundary off Mark Adairet to pick up a last-gasp win, completing the chase of 287 runs. Leask was named the player of the match, courtesy of his unbeaten 91-run knock.

The Scottish bowling unit also enjoyed a memorable outing with pacer Brandon McMullen being the star performer. McMullen ripped through the Irish top order and folded up with a five-wicket haul.

Advertisement

The UAE are still yet to taste their maiden success in ODI World Cup qualifiers. They began their campaign with a humiliating 175-run defeat against a star-studded Sri Lanka. In their second appearance against Oman, the UAE displayed a great fighting spirit but ended up losing the game by 5 wickets. The UAE will need to pay more attention to their batting department, which looked quite pale in the previous matches. Another defeat in the qualifying campaign can hamper UAE’s chance of making it to the main event.

Dream11 Prediction:

Fantasy Player Picks for Scotland vs UAE

Captain: Brandon McMullen

Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind,

Batters: Christopher McBride, George Munsey, Muhammad Waseem, Asif Khan

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Rohan Mustafa, Brandon McMullen

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Mark Watt, Junaid Siddique

Scotland vs UAE Probable XIs:

Scotland Probable XI: Matthew Cross, Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

UAE Probable XI: Muhammad Waseem (c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Advertisement

Scotland vs UAE Full Squad-