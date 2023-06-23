Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Streaming ICC World Cup Qualifier: How to Watch Scotland vs United Arab Emirates Coverage on TV And Online

Scotland will take on the United Arab Emirates in their second ICC World Cup qualifier as they are looking to gain more momentum since beating Ireland. United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, are still seeking their first victory having lost both their previous fixtures.

Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Grounds will host the game on June 23 with the match starting at 12:30 PM IST. Another loss in the qualifier could potentially hamper UAE’s chance of making the Men’s World Cup in India.

UAE lost their opening qualifier in a humiliating fashion to Sri Lanka. They could not come even near to Sri Lanka’s total of 355, losing the game by 175 runs. A brilliant performance from Wanindu Hasaranga saw him dismiss six UAE players in 48 deliveries while giving away only 24 runs. UAE’s second qualifier against Oman was a much more competitive affair but they still ended up losing the match by five wickets.

Scotland won their first fixture narrowly by a single wicket and with zero balls left against Ireland. Brandon McMullen’s five-wicket haul helped stop Ireland at a score of 286. A brilliant innings from Michael Leask scoring 91 runs in 61 balls helped them pick up the victory.

Judging by current form and results, Scotland are the favourites to pick up the victory in tomorrow’s qualifier clash against UAE. It would be interesting to see if UAE can manage to turn the game in their favour and win their first game of the qualifiers.

Ahead of Friday’s ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Scotland and United Arab Emirates; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Scotland and United Arab Emirates will be played?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Scotland and United Arab Emirates will occur on June 23, Friday.

Where will the ICC World Cup Qualifier match Scotland vs United Arab Emirates be played?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Scotland and United Arab Emirates will be played at the Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Grounds in Zimbabwe.

What time will the ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Scotland and United Arab Emirates begin?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Scotland and United Arab Emirates will start at 12:30 PM IST on June 23 Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Scotland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup Qualifier match?

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Scotland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup Qualifier match live streaming?

Scotland vs United Arab Emirates match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Scotland and United Arab Emirates For the ICC World Cup Qualifier?