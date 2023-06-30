Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Scotland vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming For ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: How to Watch Scotland vs West Indies Live on TV, Online

Scotland vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming For ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: How to Watch Scotland vs West Indies Live on TV, Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Scotland and West Indies ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match to be played at the Harare Sports Club

Advertisement

Published By: Amrit Santlani

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 21:00 IST

West Indies vs Scotland (ICC Twitter)
West Indies vs Scotland (ICC Twitter)

Scotland will kick off their journey in the Super Six round of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers with a tough challenge as they square off against an on-song West Indies in the first game. The match will take place at the Harare Sports Club on July 1 with the on-field actions starting at 12:30 PM IST.

Scotland have been one of the dominant forces in the qualifying campaign and look promising to feature in the ODI World Cup for the first time in history. They advanced to the Super Six stage after finishing second in Group B. They were able to win three of their four group-league matches.

Their sole defeat came in the last appearance when they fell to an 82-run loss to powerhouse Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Dream11 to Replace Byju’s on Team India Jersey | EXCLUSIVE

West Indies, on the other hand, have not been at their best during the group stage of the ODI World Cup qualifiers. Out of their four games in the previous round, the Caribbean could win just two matches. They began their campaign on a higher note, getting rid of the United States of America (USA) and Nepal in the first two games. But the Shai Hope-led side failed to replicate the performance in the following fixtures, rounding off the group league with two back-to-back defeats against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands. With 4 points, West Indies finished third in Group B.

Ahead of Saturday’s ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Scotland and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Scotland and West Indies will be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Scotland and West Indies will take place on July 1, Saturday.

Where will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match Scotland vs West Indies be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Scotland and West Indies will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Advertisement

What time will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Scotland and West Indies begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Scotland and West Indies will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Scotland vs West Indies ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Scotland vs West Indies match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Scotland vs West Indies ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Advertisement

Scotland vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Scotland and West Indies For the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023?

top videos
  • ABD on Night Before He Hit Record 162*(66): I Got Really Sick at 3 am, Got Injections | #shorts
  • Team India Gets A New Sponsor , BCCI Ends Association With Byju’s | Cricket News | #byjus | #dream11
  • Shahid Afridi Purchases Bull Worth Crores For Eid Al-Adha | Cricket News | #shorts | #viral
  • Ajit Agarkar Likely to Become Chief Selector After BCCI Plan to Hike Annual Salary: Report
  • Naveen Ul Haq Sweats it out in Gym | Cricket News | #shorts | #viral | #cricketvideos

    • Scotland Full Squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

    West Indies Full Squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: June 30, 2023, 21:00 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 21:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App