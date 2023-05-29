Scott Styris Terms Kolkata Knight Riders' Decision To Release Shubman Gill 'Biggest Blunder'

With 851 runs to his name, Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill is the Orange Cap holder in this season’s IPL. The young Indian opener has slammed three centuries in the tournament. After spending three seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders, Gill was roped in by the Gujarat-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

The two-time IPL champions now may be kicking themselves for letting Gill go and former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has also criticised the move to release the 23-year-old. Styris feels that Kolkata team management’s decision to release Gill will go down as the “biggest blunder" made by a franchise.

“I still believe that his release from KKR will go down as the biggest blunder a franchise has made. The only other one was KL Rahul from RCB. However, there is age advantage here. Gill is still a very young man, he has got a lot of growth in his game. He can not only be the star for this GT star, especially after the next World Cup, he will be the backbone of this Indian side. And I think he will embrace that," Scott Styris said at a Jio Cinema pre-game show.

With one more game still to be played in this season’s IPL, Shubman Gill is eyeing a massive feat. Gill needs 123 runs more to emerge as the highest-scorer in any IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli claims the top spot on this elite list of cricketers with 973 runs to his name.

Kohli recorded the most number of runs in an IPL edition in the 2016 season. England and Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler claims second spot on the list. The English international scored 863 runs in IPL 2022 to become the second-highest scorer in a season.