SFU vs TSK Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For SFU vs TSK

SFU vs TSK Dream11 Prediction: San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings will look to secure a place in the Play-offs when they go head-to-head in the next match of the Major League Cricket (MLC). Both teams have been quite inconsistent in the tournament so far. With two victories in four games, San Francisco are fifth in the standings, while Texas occupied fourth place with the same points, thanks to their superior net run rate. The match between San Francisco and Texas will take place at Church Street Park in Morrisville on July 25. Considering the scenario of the league table, the winner of the game will advance to the knockout stage as the third or fourth team.

Both San Francisco and Texas endured a defeat in their last game. Texas were up against Seattle Orcas and lost the match by 8 wickets. Their batting department looked to be out of form, managing just 127 runs in 20 overs. It seemed like an easy chase for Seattle, who completed the task in 16 overs, losing only two wickets. Meanwhile, San Francisco similarly faced a massive collapse in batting in their last match against Washington Freedom. Coming to chase an achievable target of 134 runs, San Francisco got bundled out for 103 runs.

Dream11 Prediction:

Fantasy Player Picks for SFU vs TSK

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-captain: Mitchell Santner

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Devon Conway

Batters: Corey Anderson, David Miller

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett, Rusty Theron

SFU vs TSK Probable XIs:

SFU Probable XI: Matthew Wade (wk), Finn Allen, Aaron Finch (c), Corey Anderson, Marcus Stoinis, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shadab Khan, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett

TSK Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Cody Chetty, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Zia-ul-Haq

SFU vs TSK Full Squad: