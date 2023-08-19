'Hum Fake Personality Bana Le?': Shadab Khan Hits Back at Troll, Defends Hassan Ali With Epic 'Messi' Remark

Pakistan’s star all-rounder and deputy to captain Babar Azam, Shadab Khan came to his teammate Hassan Ali’s rescue after the latter was trolled on social media. Shadab not only gave the troll a befitting reply but also exposed the hypocrisy of fans for judging Ali.

It all stemmed from Hassan’s comment on his best buddy Shadab’s images which the latter shared on X (formerly Twitter). Posting a few images wherein the star all-rounder looked absolutely dapper, Ali praised Shadab in a rather desi style which irked a fan.

“Modelling skills better? Learning from my teammates," read the caption of the images Shadab shared on Friday.

Reacting to the post, Hassan praised his compatriot for his stylish avatar.

“Mai sadqy jaon wari jaon apny yaar pa, Maa Sha Allah nazar na lag jaye," commented Hassan.

A Pakistan fan took note of Ali’s remark and slammed the cricketer urging Pakistan Cricket Board to ‘educate’ their players.

“For God’s Sake @RealHa55an, You are an international cricketer…!! @TheRealPCBMedia @Rehan_ulhaq @TheRealPCB at least educate them how to use social media platforms," the fan replied to Hassan.

Shadab however noticed and the star all-rounder lashed out at the fan, pointing out how foreign players are never judged for their antics on social media. The Pakistan cricket team vice-captain even gave the example of legendary footballer Lionel Messi, who can’t speak English, since he played in Spain, France and now in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the USA.

“Messi english na bolay theek. Foreign players english mai aesi baat ker de theek. Laikin hmy chahe ke ham natural na rahe. Hum fake personality bna le. Bhai mujhe to apne culture ya mazak mai koi sharam nahi. Allah sab ko khush rakhay aur dosre ki khushi mai bhi khush rakhay (It’s ok if Messi doesn’t speak English. It’s fine if foreign players say the same in English. However, we should avoid being natural [ourselves]. We should develop a fake personality. I don’t feel any shame in my culture or poking fun in it)," wrote Shadab on X as he hit back at the troll.

Hassan subsequently thanked Shadab for jumping into his defence, “Hayee mai sadqy jaon ik wari firrrrr," replied Ali.

Fellow Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood also left a noteworthy remark below Shadab’s post.

“Doosrey ko girana aur apne aap ko acha/uncha dikhanay ke liye kisi aur ko girana humari national hobby hei, be yourself Hasoo," remarked Masood.

For the unversed, Shadab recently featured for Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred and has been included in Pakistan’s squad for the Asia Cup 2023 and the upcoming Afghanistan ODI series, while Shan Masood and Hassan have not been included in the travelling party.