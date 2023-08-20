Shafali Verma Laments Harmanpreet Kaur’s Absence from Two Matches at Asian Games, Yash Dhull Backs Tilak Varma

Thanks to injury concerns, the Indian team management hasn’t been able to field its best playing XI as it tries out various options in the lead up to the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. The dreaded No. 4 batting spot continues to be their biggest concern and they are yet to figure out a reliable batter who can make the spot his own with the ODI showpiece just around the corner.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who have been out of action for a long time, are also doubtful, an update on their availability will be confirmed only once the Asia Cup squad is announced.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Under-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull is of the opinion that Tilak Varma can be a good option to take up the spot if Iyer or Rahul are not available.

“Look, that totally depends upon the team management. Maybe Shreyas Iyer or if there is some concern, then maybe Tilak Varma is also a good option," Dhull said on the sidelines of the an ODI World Cup mascot reveal event in Gurugram on Saturday.

Dhull also expressed delight at the comeback of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah after a long injury layoff. “No doubts, it was really important for the team that he (Bumrah) makes a comeback," he said.

Harmanpreet’s Absence a Big Miss

Star India batter Shafali Verma, who was also present alongside Dhull at the event, lamented at the fact that captain Harmanpreet Kaur will miss the first two matches of the Hangzhou Asian Games in September-October.

Kaur was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for her outburst against umpires in a recent ODI series with Bangladesh.

Kaur was also fined 75 per cent of her match fees for the behaviour.

“Of course, it’s a big loss for the team that she won’t be playing the first two matches but you have to make the adjustments according to the situation. We would just like to go there and perform," Verma said.