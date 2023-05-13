India's Rising Star Shafali Verma Scores 80 Per Cent Plus Marks in 12th Board Exams

India women’s cricket team young superstar Shafali Varma smashed it out of the park but this time off the field as she passed her 12th class with flying colours. Shafali, who led the India’s U-19 team to World Cup glory earlier this year, scored more than 80 per cent in her 12th board exams.

Shafali posted a note on Instagram where she was elated to score good marks in the boards.

“Another very special 80+ smash in 2023, but this time in 12th boards! I am very happy with my results and can’t wait to give my all to my favourite subject - cricket!" Shafali wrote on Instagram.

The 19-year-old has already become a household name in India as she was bought for INR 2 crore by Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction.

Shafali recently led a young Indian team to victory in the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Her side defeated England by 7 wickets to lift the trophy which was also the first-ever ICC title won by any Indian women’s cricket team. Shafali and Co. received INR 5 crore cheque on behalf of her team for their exemplary performance in the World Cup.

