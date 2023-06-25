'Rinku is Baaapppp, Not Bacha': Shah Rukh Khan Hails KKR Youngster During AskSRK Session on Twitter

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan heaped huge praise on the batting sensation Rinku Singh who was one of the impressive youngsters in IPL 2023. Rinku was in sublime form with the bat and flourished in the role of finisher for KKR. He set the stage on fire by smashing five consecutive sixes in the final over to help KKR outclass Gujarat Titans.

Shah Rukh held an AskSRK session on Twitter where a fan asked him about Rinku.

“#AskSRK One word about KKR KA BACCHAAAAA Rinku Singh? #AskSRK @iamsrk," a Twitter user asked the Bollywood superstar.

SRK had an epic response to the Tweet as he wrote, “Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!!"

Rinku scored 474 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 149.52, including four half-centuries in IPL 2023. The southpaw finished matches for KKR on a consistent basis when their star player Ander Russell struggled to get going in the 2023 edition of cash-rich league.

Earlier, during IPL 2023, Rinku revealed that SRK called him after he hit five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans and told him that he will dance at his wedding.

“Sir (Shah Rukh Khan) called me after that. He was talking about my marriage. SRK said people call me for their marriage, I don’t go. Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne (I will come to your wedding to dance)," Singh told JioCinema.

The southpaw was bought by KKR for INR 55 Lakh in IPL 2022 mega auction but after his imperious form this year he has now become a household name in the country.

Several former cricketers have backed Rinku to make his Indian debut soon after he displayed his impressive skills in IPL 2023.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is very vocal about his opinions, suggested that it’s the right time to fast-track Jaiswal and Rinku into the Indian team for the next ODI and T20 World Cups.