Shah Rukh Khan Strikes a Pose With ODI World Cup Trophy, ICC Shares Photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a photo of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the ODI World Cup trophy to set the internet on fire. The BCCI is all set to host the mega ICC tournament later this year as the governing body already kickstarted the trophy tour last month. On Wednesday, the ICC took to Twitter to post a photo of Shahrukh in which his eyes were set on the coveted trophy.

“King Khan #CWC23 Trophy It’s nearly here …" ICC captioned the post.

The photo went viral on Twitter and gained over 10,000 likes within 30 minutes. The same post on Instagram garnered over 1,50,000 likes in the same amount of time.

Shahrukh has often expressed his love for the game of cricket as he also owns a cricket team in Indian Premier League - Kolkata Knight Riders. He also owns franchises in other T20 leagues including Caribbean Premier League, Major League Cricket and UAE’s ILT20 League.

In the past, SRK was also seen supporting the Indian cricket team from the stands and 2007 T20 World Cup Final being the most memorable one.

The Trophy tour will conclude on September 4 when the cup will return back to India.

Speaking about the Trophy Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.