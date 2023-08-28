Shadab Khan on Facing India in Asia Cup: 'When the Match Takes Place, Then Only We'll Get to Know'

Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday in Pallekele. Before boarding the flight to Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma & Co have been training in Bengaluru and it will be interesting to see how the Indian batting order fairs against a potent Pakistani bowling attack. The pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf will definitely pose a challenge but chief selector Ajit Agarkar has assured that would be taken care of.

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has responded to Agarkar’s remark, stating it’s only that particular day when one would come to know what happens.

“Dekhiye, ye depend karta hai on a day. Main ya koi aur, ya unki taraf se koi aisa bol de, to bolne se kuch nahi hota, kuch change nahi hota. Jab match hoga, match mein jo cheezein nazar ayengi, asal cheez wahi hoti hai (See, it all depends on what happens that day. Me or someone else, or someone from their side, can say whatever they want. It doesn’t make any difference. When the match takes place, then only we’ll get to know what is the reality)," Shadab said, responding to a reporter’s question.

Kohli pulled off a stunning victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG. The ace Indian batter scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 deliveries, helping India win the game by 4 wickets. The former captain has been in terrific form lately and the fans would expect him to go all guns blazing in the upcoming tournament.

Pakistan will enter the Asia Cup following a 3-0 series win against Afghanistan. Captain Babar Azam believes that it was a hard-fought victory which will boost their confidence in the next assignment.