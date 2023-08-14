ILT20: Pakistan Star Pacer Shaheen Afridi Joins Desert Vipers

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be making his ILT20 debut next year after joining Desert Vipers. Shaheen is currently playin in England’s The Hundred competition.

The young left-arm pacer is counted among world’s elite pacers and has taken 229 wickets in 161 T20s.

The full list of new signings for the second season of ILT20 is expected to be announced in the upcoming days with the tournament scheduled to take place in January-February 2024.

Since his T20I debut in 2018, Shaheen has made a rapid progress across formats.

Last year, he was adjudged the ICC Player of the Year and earned The Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy – the biggest ICC annual award for a cricketer. His international wickets tally stands at 239 across formats (105 in Tests, 70 in ODIs and 64 in T20Is).

The 23-year-old has a knack for taking wickets at the start of his bowling spells, and has so far captured 42 first-over wickets in the T20s.

“I am excited to join the Desert Vipers. I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE, and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming DP World ILT20," Afridi said in a statement.

Shaheen’s signing adds even more value and quality to an already star-studded line-up of T20 stars in ILT20.