Shaheen Shah Afridi Returns as Pakistan Announce White-ball Squads for New Zealand Series

Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named in the full-strength squads led by Babar Azam for the home T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, starting on April 14, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed on Tuesday.

Afridi, who was last seen in international action during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in November 2022, is back in both the T20I and ODI squads for the series against New Zealand after a successful recovery from a knee injury.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Advertisement

The star pacer was in action in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he captained Lahore Qalandars to victory. He led from the front with both bat and ball, scoring 133 runs at a strike rate of 168.35 while also scalping 19 wickets.

Apart from Shaheen and Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf too are back in the squad after being rested for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah. The team missed the services of their star players as Afghanistan took the series 2-1, their first bilateral series victory in any format against Pakistan.

ALSO READ | Nitin Menon to Realise ‘Dream’ after Being Picked in Umpires Panel for Ashes

Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub and Zaman Khan had impressed enough during the series in Sharjah to retain their places in the T20I squad against New Zealand. Ihsanullah is also in line for an ODI debut after a maiden call-up in the 50-over format.

Pakistan’s squads for New Zealand series:

T20I squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Advertisement

ODI squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Tayyab Tahir

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a change in the itinerary for the New Zealand tour with the ODI series commencing a day earlier on April 27 instead of April 26.

ALSO READ | ‘Get Well Soon’: Wishes Pour in as Commentator Aakash Chopra Tests Positive for Covid 19

Rawalpindi is set to host one additional ODI before the action moves to Karachi for the remaining three matches.

PAK vs NZ Schedule:

Apr 14 - 1st T20I, Lahore

Apr 15 - 2nd T20I, Lahore

Apr 17 - 3rd T20I, Lahore

Apr 20 - 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

Advertisement

Apr 24 - 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

Apr 27 - 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr - 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

May 3 - 3rd ODI, Karachi

May 5 - 4th ODI, Karachi

May 7 - 5th ODI, Karachi

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here